Photos: New Travel Mugs and Water Bottles Spotted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Fresh Disney drinkware is now available at Walt Disney World, perfect for coffee lovers and park-day hydration.

More new drinkware has made its way to Walt Disney World, with travel mugs and metal water bottles now available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Designed with both function and park style in mind, these new arrivals are perfect companions for long days of adventure, whether you’re fueling up on caffeine in the morning or staying cool and hydrated throughout the day.

The latest collection includes insulated travel mugs, ideal for keeping coffee or tea warm during early park entry or cooler mornings. Guests can also find durable metal water bottles designed to help keep beverages cold.



Beyond practicality, the new drinkware also brings eye-catching designs inspired by Disney characters and the parks, making them great both as everyday park essentials and souvenir keepsakes. With refill stations located throughout the park, these bottles are especially convenient for guests seeking to stay hydrated without constantly purchasing bottled water.

If you’re planning a park day or just want a new Disney-themed vessel for your daily routine, these new arrivals offer a functional and stylish way to stay fueled and hydrated.

Magic Kingdom Attractions Cacti and Succulents Metal Travel Mug - $54.99

Mickey Head Flower Design Travel Mug - $44.99

Walt Disney World Character Signatures Metal Water Bottle - $44.99

Park Days and Lattes Starbucks Metal Travel Mug - $44.99

