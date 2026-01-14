Photos: New Mugs and "Toothpick Holders" Arrive at Walt Disney World

These new drinkware finds are the perfect way to bring a little park magic home.

Cozy new mugs and park-themed glassware have popped up at Walt Disney World! These new mugs and cups are already becoming must-have souvenirs, whether you’re fueling up at home before rope drop, winding down after fireworks, or simply bringing a little bit of park magic at home. Spotted at Magic Kingdom, the latest drinkware drop blends playful design with practical function, making each piece as collectible as it is usable.

The Most Magical Place On Earth Mug - $19.99





Cinderella Castle Mug - $19.99





Floral Hidden Mickey Mug - $19.99





Set of 4 Walt Disney World Parks “Toothpick Holders” - $29.99





Magic Kingdom Trash Cans Metal Travel Mug - $54.99





More Walt Disney World News: