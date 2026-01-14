Injured "Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular" Cast Member Shares Personal Experience of Viral Incident
The Cast Member was seen in a neck brace, revealing his injuries.
A few weeks after a high-profile incident at a popular show at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the man seen in several viral videos getting injured is speaking out to a local news station about what happened.
What’s Happening:
- Devotees may recall that 2025 closed out with a high profile incident at the classic Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- In that incident, the 400 lb. rubber boulder that rolls out and seemingly crushes Indiana Jones in the show came out of its trough and bounced toward the audience.
- One cast member - Robert Herrick - put himself in between the boulder and the crowd as it bounced across the stage, getting the brunt force of the ball as it came down upon him. In doing so, he got knocked to the ground aggressively, getting injured.
- Now, he is speaking with WFTV in Orlando, saying “I can’t tell you that I was just thinking of anything other than it cannot make the audience.”
- Herrick is now in a neckbrace, which he will wear for the next eight weeks after fracturing two vertebrae.
- In the videos, which went viral across multiple platforms, you can see Herrick rise to his feet with blood dripping from his head, telling the news channel that he was aware he was in front of children, with his first reaction to get off stage.
- Herrick has worked at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular for more than three decades, telling the channel “I miss my Epic family, and I miss the audience,” explaining that he’s looking forward to getting back to work soon.
- He credits his experience at the stage for over 30 years for giving him the experience and putting him in the right spot to be able to jump in so quickly. “I was probably out of my seat before it went over the thing, without any thought of what was going to happen,” he said.
- You can catch the full interview over at WFTV. For more information about the original incident and to see those viral videos as well as how the show has changed in response to the incident, be sure to check out our post from when the boulder originally went rolling off course.
