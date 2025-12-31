Rogue Rocks: Cast Member Protects Audience in Effects Failure in Long-Running "Indiana Jones" Stunt Show at Disney's Hollywood Studios

While the long-running show has often teased the guests that something "has gone wrong" in each performance, yesterday did see a mishap that has quickly gone viral and left a cast-member injured at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been a favorite entertainment offering for decades.

As it is a stunt show with live performers performing daring acts and, of course, stunts, sometimes things don’t go exactly as planned.

That’s what happened in a recent show that appears to have taken place yesterday, December 30th, at the Walt Disney World park.

Those familiar with the show know that at times the crew do make it appear as though “things have gone wrong” with some misdirection and fake outs but this was not one of them.

Near the end of the opening act of the show, the signature moment featuring the giant rolling boulder that Indy must outrun takes place. In a standard performance, about three quarters of the way down the set, Indy dives down and it appears that boulder crushes him - only to be revealed that he is okay and then we learn that the prop weighs a few hundred pounds and is rubber as we see at least two crew members rolling it back into place.

In the videos above and below, you’ll see that the rolling boulder starts as normal - if not a bit faster than normal - and hits the side of the set, causing it to bounce out of its normal trough and down into the theater toward the audience.

In both of the videos you can also see a cast member jump into the path of the giant rubber prop which was bouncing directly toward the crowd. Attempting to stop it, it knocks him to the ground but changes the prop’s path back toward the stage.

The show immediately ceases - music stops, house lights come on - and we see other crew running toward him. In the above video, you see the crew help the injured Cast Member to his feet, though it does look like he sustained some kind of injury due to the hefty rolling prop.



NEW: During Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today, a 400-pound boulder prop dislodged from its track. A Cast Member was injured stopping it before it reached the audience. Disney says the Cast Member received immediate care and is recovering. pic.twitter.com/TxbWYV25OX — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 31, 2025

One of the oldest entertainment offerings at Walt Disney World, the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular features scenes and set pieces inspired by the classic film, Raiders of the Lost Ark. Dating back to the working movie studio theme of the park, it brings Hollywood magic to life with real stunt performers, live pyrotechnics, special effects, fight scenes, and practical props, stages, explosions and more.

With the show’s lengthy history, dating back to 1989 at the park, there have been similar instances to what occurred yesterday over the show’s time.

