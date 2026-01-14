New Savory Waffle Options Are Coming Soon to Disney Springs
Calling all Mickey waffle aficionados! Disney Springs is about to get seriously savory.
Three brand-new savory waffles are rolling out soon at Disney Springs, and they are absolutely snack-list worthy.
What’s Happening:
- While Disney is famous for its sugary treats, Disney is now shining the spotlight on something a little more unexpected: savory waffles!
- Starting January 15, Marketplace Snacks at Disney Springs will debut three new waffle creations, conveniently dished out in a cone-shaped waffle form.
- Known for its over-the-top sundaes piled high in Mickey waffle cones, Marketplace Snacks is flipping the script by turning that beloved waffle into the foundation for hearty, crave-worthy meals. Whether you’re taking a shopping break or planning your next Disney Springs food stop, these new offerings are about to become must-tries.
- Guests can choose from three new creations, each offering a completely different (and equally tempting) experience.
- The Hot Honey Chicken Waffle leans into one of today’s biggest food trends, combining sweet heat with comfort food flair. Crispy fried chicken bites are drizzled with hot honey and paired with black pepper candied bacon, spicy pickle slaw, roasted jalapeños, garlic ranch, and a sprinkle of fresh parsley. It’s the perfect balance of crunchy, spicy, and sweet.
- The Bacon Cheeseburger Waffle delivers everything you love about a classic burger, wrapped in waffle form. This hearty option is stacked with a special blend of ground beef, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, dill pickles, iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, and burger sauce. The flavor profile is familiar yet totally unexpected, proof that waffles really can do it all.
- Rounding out the trio is the BBQ Brisket Mac and Cheese Waffle. Tucked inside the waffle cone is smoked brisket, creamy mac and cheese, sweet black pepper BBQ sauce, pickled onions, and chopped parsley. It’s rich, filling, and feels like an entire meal disguised as a snack, ideal for powering through a full day at Disney Springs.
- If you’re someone who always reaches for salty over sweet, these new savory waffles are right up your alley. And for those inspired to keep the waffle love going, Walt Disney World offers plenty more to explore, from churro Mickey waffles at The Crystal Palace to sweet-and-spicy maple chicken waffles at Sleepy Hollow.
- One thing’s for sure: Disney Springs just gave waffles a glow-up, and January 15 can’t come soon enough!
More Disney Springs News:
- Photos / Video: Disney Screens “Disneyland Handcrafted" at Walt Disney World Alongside Q&A with Director Leslie Iwerks
- Photos: New Steel Framework Reaches Next Level at Upcoming Disney Springs Experience
- A Fan-Favorite Burger Returns to D-Luxe Burger for a Limited Time
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com