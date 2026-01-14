Photos / Video: Disney Screens “Disneyland Handcrafted" at Walt Disney World Alongside Q&A with Director Leslie Iwerks

The film is a stunning tribute to the people who made the impossible happen – building Disneyland in just 10 short months.

Last week, the west coast was home to the blue carpet premiere of Disneyland Handcrafted. But not to feel left out, Walt Disney World hosted a special event yesterday for invited media, creators, Imagineers and cast members to watch the new documentary at the AMC Disney Springs, followed by a Q&A with director Leslie Iwerks.

Photo ops featuring the poster for the documentary – which chronicles the construction of the original Disneyland through the eyes of Walt and hundreds of talented craftspeople – lined the hallways of the AMC Disney Springs.

Heading into the theater, popcorn was served in boxes using a vintage Disneyland design.

Following the screening of the incredible documentary, director Leslie Iwerks came out to roaring applause for a Q&A led by Imagineer Michael Hundgen.

During the Q&A, Iwerks discussed the filmmaking process and what drew her to the project in the first place, while taking some questions from the audience.

Watch Disneyland Handcrafted Q&A with director Leslie Iwerks:

Some Disney luminaries were in the audience, such as Disney Legend Bob Gurr, as well as two members of Club 55 (cast members who worked at Disneyland when it first opened).

Disneyland Handcrafted truly is a magical piece of filmmaking – an absolute must see for any Disney Parks fans. Getting to see this incredible footage, woven into a narrative with archive audio recordings from those who were there, was a true delight. Watch this on a big a screen as you can and just let the nostalgia and true grit of the creators of Disneyland wash over you. For more thoughts on the documentary, be sure to check out Benji's full review.

Disneyland Handcrafted will make its debut on Thursday, January 22nd on Disney+ and the Disney YouTube channel. Plus, if you're in the LA area, you have the chance to see it on the big screen – for a very limited window.