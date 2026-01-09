Photos / Video: Disney Hosts Star-Studded Blue Carpet Premiere for "Disneyland Handcrafted" at the Walt Disney Studios Lot

Attendees, which included a number of Disney luminaries, got the chance to see the new documentary before its Disney+ debut later this month.

Last night, we were invited to the Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California for the premiere of the new documentary, Disneyland Handcrafted.

The Disney Studio Theatre was decorated with posters for the documentary, which chronicles the construction of the original Disneyland through the eyes of Walt and hundreds of talented craftspeople.

A number of celebrity Disney fans were on hand for the premiere, including former NBA player (and self-proclaimed Disney super-fan) Robin Lopez, who posed for a photo alongside Disney Legend Martha Blanding.

One of Walt's original Imagineers, Bob Gurr, posed for a photo with the documentary's director, Leslie Iwerks (who herself is the granddaughter of Ub Iwerks).

Plenty of other Disney celebrities and luminaries were on hand at the premiere, such as Don Hahn, Tim O'Day, Tom Morris, and more.

Appropriately, popcorn was served in boxes using a vintage Disneyland design.

We then headed into the Disney Studio Theatre for a screening of the documentary, which was proceeded with a Q&A with Iwerks led by Juju Green (aka Straw Hat Goofy).

Audience members got a sneak peek into the filmmaking process, which Leslie said felt like an “archaeological dig” to uncover and organize material, even sharing that a whole soundtrack of sound effects had to be established since the original clips are silent.

Watch Disneyland Handcrafted Q&A with director Leslie Iwerks:

We'll have a full review of Disneyland Handcrafted to share soon, but in the meantime, here are Mike's initial thoughts on the documentary.

#DisneylandHandcrafted is a testament to the hard work and sheer will that made Disneyland possible. Watch it without distractions to fully appreciate the tenacity that built the happiest place on earth. In addition, its existence is evidence that there are many currently at… pic.twitter.com/Y2zMlWfqPW — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) January 9, 2026

Attendees had the chance to view the recreation of Walt's office on the Studio Lot.

Mickey Mouse was out and about to take photos with attendees following the screening.

Disneyland Handcrafted will make its debut on Thursday, January 22nd on Disney+ and the Disney YouTube channel.