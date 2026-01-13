Photos: New Steel Framework Reaches Next Level at Upcoming Disney Springs Experience

Guests visiting Disney Springs may notice some new embellishments on a building in the West Side area of the destination. That’s where LEVEL99 will be taking up residence in the former home of the short-lived NBA Experience, itself taking over the real estate once occupied by the former DisneyQuest Indoor Interactive Theme Park.

LEVEL99 was announced to be coming to Disney Springs back in February of 2025, with a more definitive location and opening timeframe revealed last month. The company calls LEVEL99 “an interactive, social entertainment experience,” that features challenge-based, social entertainment and games for adults featuring over 50 physical and mental challenges set in artistic environments. Beyond just the games, LEVEL99 also features food offerings, and craft beverages, making it a good fit for Disney Springs.

As guests approach the structure at Disney Springs, they will notice a new steel framework that has been installed, but seemingly more for aesthetic embellishments than any kind of physical modification of the existing structure. These are not scaffoldings, or anything too complex, but likely bracing for new decor coming to the structure that once housed the NBA Experience.

As of press time, LEVEL99 currently has three locations around the East Coast, with more to come - including Disney Springs. They can be found in Natick, MA; Providence, RI; and Tysons, VA. The Disney Springs location will be LEVEL99’s largest to date, with over 60 challenge rooms and duels occupying over 45,000 square feet that will host upwards of 1,000 players at a time in the interactive gaming and bar/dining space. A two-story bar serving handcrafted cocktails and local beers will serve as the centerpiece of this location, accompanied by its chef-crafted menu including LEVEL99’s signature Detroit-style pizza.

Currently, the screens on the exterior of the building, which also serves as the home of City Works Eatery and Pour House, advertise the new LEVEL99, though a specific opening date has yet to be revealed for the new venue. It is expected to open sometime in 2026.


