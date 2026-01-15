Photos: New Dooney & Bourke Disney Ear Headbands Spotted at Walt Disney World

Get your ears on and show off your upscale Disney style with these beautiful Dooney & Bourke ear headbands.

Luxury meets Disney style! We spotted two brand-new Dooney & Bourke Disney ear headbands at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, bringing the brand’s signature polish to one of the park’s most fashion-forward accessories.

One of the new headbands features a Beauty and the Beast–inspired design, celebrating the beloved animated classic with elegant detailing and romantic flair.

The second design spotlights a playful Disney Buttons theme, adorned with assorted characters represented through colorful, button-style graphics. The whimsical pattern brings together multiple Disney favorites in a fun, collectible-inspired look that pairs nostalgia with modern style.

As with other Dooney & Bourke Disney releases, these ear headbands lean into upscale construction and design, making them as stylish as they are wearable for a park day.

For Disney fashion fans, Dooney & Bourke collectors, or anyone looking to elevate their park outfit, these new ear headbands offer a polished way to show Disney style, whether you’re strolling through the park or adding them to a growing ears collection!

Dooney & Bourke Beauty and the Beast Ear Headband - $198

Disney Buttons Dooney & Bourke Ear Headband - $198

