Walt Disney World Celebrates Cast Member Milestones with Annual Service Celebration
The red carpet was rolled out at the Magic Kingdom to celebrate cast members who have been with the company for at least 10 years.
Last night, Walt Disney World held its annual Service Celebration, honoring cast members and Disney employees who are celebrating milestone service anniversaries of 10 years or more.
What's Happening:
- Each year, Walt Disney World celebrates thousands of cast members, many with tenures three times the national average. At the heart of this celebration is a multigenerational workforce and a legacy of longevity that sets Disney apart.
- To celebrate these cast members, the Magic Kingdom transformed into a stage for recognition on Tuesday, honoring cast members marking milestones from the extraordinary 50+ years to 10 years of service.
- The evening offered private park access after-hours, rare character encounters, themed entertainment, and a Cast-exclusive fireworks spectacular—moments that underscore Disney’s culture of care and belonging.
- Among those celebrating their service anniversaries were Elaine West Grimes, a 50‑year cast member at 50’s Prime Time Café.
- Melissa Valiquette, Vice President, Park Operations, Development & Industrial Engineering, celebrated 30 years with the company.
- Even Imagineers like Diego Parras were able to celebrate their anniversaries, who started his 35-year career working at Star Tours at the age of 17.
- Our congratulations to all the cast members celebrating milestones this year. Thank you for making the magic!
