Disney Princess Pop-Up Brings Little Words Project Magic to Disney Springs

A little sparkle, a lot of heart, and just the right amount of Disney magic are coming together at Disney Springs. Just in time for race weekend, a special Disney Princess-themed pop-up is taking over the Marketplace Co-Op, inviting guests to create something meaningful, wearable, and uniquely their own while soaking in all the glittery vibes of a limited-time shopping experience.

What’s Happening:

From Friday, February 27, through Sunday, March 1, The Disney Springs Marketplace Co-Op is getting a magical makeover with the arrival of a Disney Princess Pop-Up featuring Little Words Project, the beloved brand known for its empowering bead bracelets and feel-good messages.

This one-of-a-kind pop-up invites guests to design their own custom bead kits, creating bracelets inspired by Disney Princess energy like confidence, kindness, courage, and a little sparkle.

Whether you’re gearing up for race weekend or just looking for a meaningful souvenir, the experience blends creativity with Disney storytelling in a hands-on way.

In addition to the interactive bracelet-making, guests can shop limited-edition Little Words Project products. Expect exclusive styles and colorways that celebrate strength, empowerment, and Disney magic.

Guests who spend $150 or more will receive a complimentary Disney Parks x Little Words Project tote, while supplies last. This tote is the perfect keepsake to carry your post-shopping haul throughout Disney Springs.

Located in the Marketplace Co-Op, this pop-up is an easy stop for runners, spectators, and Disney fans alike, offering a blend of fashion, self-expression, and princess-level confidence.

If you’re looking to add a little sparkle to your Disney Springs visit, this limited-time Disney Princess Pop-Up is ready to help you shine.

