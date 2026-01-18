Francesca's Closes All Stores Nationwide, Including Disney Springs Location

No closing date has been announced at this time.
Francesca's, a women's clothing boutique chain, is closing all of its locations nationwide – including their location at Disney Springs.

What's Happening:

  • People reports that all Francesca’s stores nationwide will be closing their doors after more than 25 years of business.
  • The chain's first location opened in 1999 in Houston, Texas, and went on to become a popular destination for a curated mix of women’s clothing for any occasion.
  • But the chain had struggles over the years, filling for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December 2020.
  • With all locations closing, that includes the location within Town Center at Disney Springs – located just across from Frontera Cocina.
  • Here's how the Disney Springs website describes Francesca’s:
    • "Wander into this whimsical boutique for a curated mix of women’s clothing for any occasion—from on-trend dresses, jeans, jumpsuits, outerwear and pants to shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops and more. Next, peruse shoes, bags, jewelry and a plethora of accessories that add the perfect finishing touch.

      Searching for something special? This impressive emporium features a playful array of bath and body products, beauty must-haves, home décor, unique gifts and other goodies, so look no further!"

  • A closing date for the Disney Springs location has not been revealed as of publication.
  • The company’s website is currently hosting a “warehouse sale” with all clearance items on sale for $15 and under.

