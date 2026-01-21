Arribas Brothers at Disney Springs Temporarily Closed for "Quick Refresh"
The Crystal Arts location in the Marketplace is currently closed.
Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers, a staple of the Disney Springs Marketplace known for its dazzling glass sculptures and live glass-blowing demonstrations, has temporarily closed its doors to guests.
What’s Happening:
- The Crystal Arts location at Disney Springs is currently inaccessible to guests.
- The location, famous for its customized wands, tiaras, and intricate Disney character figures, is usually a bustle of activity with artisans shaping molten glass in front of an audience. For now, the ovens are cool and the doors are locked.
- For guests looking for similar high-end collectibles or personalization services while this location is under wraps, other Arribas Brothers locations remain at Walt Disney World, including the shop on Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom and the Germany Pavilion at EPCOT.
A Crystal Legacy
- The Arribas Brothers have been a part of the Disney Parks fabric since the 1960s.
- The Arribas brothers, Tomas and Alfonso, were originally glass blowers from Spain.
- They met Walt Disney at the 1964-1965 New York World's Fair, representing Spain. Walt was so impressed by their craftsmanship that he invited them to open a shop at Disneyland in 1967.
- Since that first shop, Arribas Brothers has expanded to 19 locations across Disney Parks worldwide, including Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disney Resort.
- The "Crystal Arts" locations are unique because they are not just retail stores; they are working studios.
- The technique used is often "lampworking," where a torch is used to melt glass rods.
- Once molten, the glass is shaped into everything from tiny hummingbirds to massive Cinderella Castles.
- One of their most famous creations is the crystal Cinderella Castle. These intricate masterpieces can cost tens of thousands of dollars and take hundreds of hours to complete.
