Get Ready For Another Festival: EPCOT Announces Lineup for Garden Rocks Concert Series
Several new additions join a lineup of returning favorites
As EPCOT gets the International Festival of the Arts underway, it's time to start thinking about the International Flower & Garden Festival - and the fan-favorite Garden Rocks Concert Series lineup!
What’s Happening:
- Even though it feels like we just started the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, it’s time to start getting ready for the next big festival at EPCOT - The International Flower & Garden Festival!
- Taking place this year from March 4 through June 1, 2026, the festival also plays host to a fan-favorite concert series, Garden Rocks!
- Now, as we get closer to the launch of the festival, we’re learning the lineup for this year’s Garden Rocks concert series, with some returning favorites and new debuts for the festival.
- As usual, the Garden Rocks Concert Series Dining Package will return again this year, with reservations opening on February 5.
- Those who partake in this experience will be able to enjoy a meal at select EPCOT restaurants, with an entree and dessert or one full buffet, plus a non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverage. The experience is a bit different at Spice Road Table, where the package includes two small plates, shared tanging, shared dessert platter, and one non-alcoholic beverage.
- Plus, those who partake get one guaranteed seat per person to the Garden Rocks concert held on the same day as the dining reservation.
The Line-Up:
- March 5-7 — The Music of ABBA (NEW)
- March 8-9 — Simple Plan
- March 13-14 — Blue October
- March 15-16 — Billy Ocean
- March 20-23 — THE ORCHESTRA starring former members of ELO & ELO Part II
- March 27-28 — Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- March 29-30 — 38 Special
- April 3-4 — Chubby Checker
- April 5-6 — Sugar Ray
- April 10-11 — Information Society (NEW)
- April 12-13 — Rick Springfield
- April 17-18 — Berlin
- April 19-20 — The Commodores
- April 24-25 — FireHouse (NEW)
- April 26-27 — Air Supply
- May 1-2 — A Flock of Seagulls
- May 3-4 — Plain White T’s
- May 8-9 — Katrina, formerly of Katrina & The Waves (NEW)
- May 10-11 — 98 Degrees
- May 15-16 — The Spinners
- May 17-18 — Josiah Queen (NEW)
- May 22-23 — Iam Tongi (NEW)
- May 24-25 — A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce
- May 29-30 — Queensrÿche
- May 31-June 1 — Maverick City Music
The Festival:
- The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is one of Walt Disney World’s most popular seasonal events, celebrated each spring at this Walt Disney World theme park.
- The festival includes special gardens, topiary sculptures, and the aforementioned concert series, turning the park into a colorful, seasonal wonderland that’s all included with regular park admission.
- This year, the fun will take place from March 4 through June 1, giving Walt Disney World guests nearly three months to enjoy the festivities.
- Over time, some EPCOT fans will be quick to point out that the Flower & Garden festival has sort of morphed into a lite-version of the popular EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, as recent years have included the installation of a number of Outdoor Kitchens (with more seemingly permanent throughout the increased amount of festivals that park hosts) switching up their offerings for each event.
- The festival debuted back in 1994, and has become a beloved Spring tradition at the park, now with more time for guests to enjoy.
