How the Magic is Made: Walt Disney Imagineering Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the chaos of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in a brand new video from Walt Disney Imagineering.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering has been creating incomparable experiences for decades, bringing guests into worlds they never thought they would step into.

For Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, guests are brought into the cartoon world of Mickey Mouse in a way that had never done before, and in a new YouTube video shared by Walt Disney Imagineering, they are giving fans an indepth look into how the world was created.

Throughout the approximately 7-minute video, Imagineers explain the creative and technical challenges involved in designing the Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction.

The Walt Disney World ride blends projection mapping, UV paint, moving sets, and immersive storytelling into a seamless cartoon world.

Going through different scenes of the ride, the team shares how all of these technological advancements came together to build the first-ever Mickey Mouse themed ride.

