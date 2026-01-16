Photos: Imagineers Create Sketches Inspired by Disney Parks Wonders for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

You can find this wonderful display of new sketches between Club Cool and Creations Shop.

New this year for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is a display of art spotlighting a selection of new sketches of attractions by various Imagineers.

Located between Club Cool and Creations Shop in the breezeway to World Discovery is "Once Upon a Sketch," a new display of sketches by current Imagineers who were inspired by the many wonders found throughout Disney Parks. Over time, these sketches will evolve into detailed concept art, intricate character studies, and fine-tuned architectural blueprints. But the sketch is the first point of origin-the one little spark that starts the creative process.

Featured Imagineers drew new sketches inspired by attractions and experiences such as The Beak & Barrel, Avatar Flight of Passage, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, and more.

Here's a closer look at each of the sketches.

On their official Instagram page, Walt Disney Imagineering shared some fun photos of the Imagineers featured posing with their sketches.

More from the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:

