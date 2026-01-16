Photos: Ink & Find Larger-Than-Life "Disney Lorcana" Cards at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

"Disney Lorcana" has made its way to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts in a big way this year!

As guests make their way around the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts on the Disney Lorcana Collection Quest, they'll come across large scale versions of popular Lorcana cards.

During the festival, EPCOT guests can join an exciting collection quest, where they’ll become players of the game (AKA Ilumineers) and open Disney Lorcana booster pack, and even head to the Illumineer's Lounge at the Morocco Pavilion to trade cards with other players. Guests can also participate in an “Ink & Find,” being sent on an adventure to find the larger-than-life trading cards around EPCOT that have been placed specifically for the International Festival of the Arts.

Let's take a look at all of those larger-than-life cards and where you can find them.

Gramma Tala – Spirit of the Ocean

Near The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Ariel – Sonic Warrior

Near The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Tinker Bell – Giant Fairy

United Kingdom

Belle – Accomplished Mystic

France

Baymax – Giant Robot

Japan

Rapunzel – Gifted Artist

Germany

Mulan – Elite Archer

China

Wreck-It Ralph – Big Lug

World Discovery

Stitch – Rock Star

Near Mission: SPACE

Mickey Mouse – Artful Rogue

World Celebration Gardens

When picking up the Disney Lorcana Festival Questbook, guests can match each card to the corresponding spot on a map with stickers.

To pick up the Festival Questbook, head to the Quest Distribution Center on the main path from World Celebration to World Showcase.

