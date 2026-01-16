Photos: Ink & Find Larger-Than-Life "Disney Lorcana" Cards at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
As guests make their way around the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts on the Disney Lorcana Collection Quest, they'll come across large scale versions of popular Lorcana cards.
During the festival, EPCOT guests can join an exciting collection quest, where they’ll become players of the game (AKA Ilumineers) and open Disney Lorcana booster pack, and even head to the Illumineer's Lounge at the Morocco Pavilion to trade cards with other players. Guests can also participate in an “Ink & Find,” being sent on an adventure to find the larger-than-life trading cards around EPCOT that have been placed specifically for the International Festival of the Arts.
Let's take a look at all of those larger-than-life cards and where you can find them.
Gramma Tala – Spirit of the Ocean
Near The Seas with Nemo & Friends
Ariel – Sonic Warrior
Near The Seas with Nemo & Friends
Tinker Bell – Giant Fairy
United Kingdom
Belle – Accomplished Mystic
France
Baymax – Giant Robot
Japan
Rapunzel – Gifted Artist
Germany
Mulan – Elite Archer
China
Wreck-It Ralph – Big Lug
World Discovery
Stitch – Rock Star
Near Mission: SPACE
Mickey Mouse – Artful Rogue
World Celebration Gardens
When picking up the Disney Lorcana Festival Questbook, guests can match each card to the corresponding spot on a map with stickers.
To pick up the Festival Questbook, head to the Quest Distribution Center on the main path from World Celebration to World Showcase.
Be sure to follow along with LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from the opening day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts!