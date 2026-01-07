Artist Spotlight: Meet the Artists Kicking Off the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

From fan-favorite Disney illustrators to live-painting masters, week one of Festival of the Arts brings an impressive lineup of creative talent to EPCOT.

We’re less than two weeks away from the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, and with it comes one of EPCOT’s most exciting celebrations of creativity, cuisine, and performance. Kicking off the festival’s opening week, a lineup of beloved artists and performers will bring their artistic energy to the park as guests immerse themselves in colorful galleries. The first week sets the tone for a season where art truly comes to life, making it the perfect time to plan a visit and catch these must-see artists.





Mark Page - January 16–18



Mark Page is a fan-favorite chalk artist whose large-scale works have become a signature sight at EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts. Known for his hyper-detailed, illusion-style chalk pieces, Page often transforms pavement into immersive scenes that appear to leap off the ground. Guests love watching his creations evolve throughout the day, turning a simple stroll through World Showcase into an interactive art experience.

Miss Mindy - January 16–20



Miss Mindy brings a playful, character-driven style to the festival, blending pop culture, nostalgia, and vibrant color palettes. Her work often feels whimsical yet polished, appealing to both casual viewers and dedicated art collectors. She’s especially beloved for her approachable personality, making her a must-visit artist for guests who enjoy chatting about the inspiration behind each piece.

Jason Ratner - January 16, 18, 24, 25, 31 & February 1, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21, 22



Jason Ratner is known for his energetic, expressive style that often combines bold color choices with imaginative compositions. His work frequently blends fantasy elements with emotional storytelling, making each piece feel dynamic and alive. As one of the artists appearing multiple times throughout the festival, Ratner is a great example of the talent that keeps guests coming back week after week.

Alex Maher - January 17, 22, 27 & February 21



Alex Maher’s art stands out for its striking realism and dramatic lighting. Often working in darker tones with intense detail, Maher’s pieces have a cinematic quality that draws viewers in and rewards close inspection. His work offers a compelling contrast to the brighter, more whimsical styles found throughout the festival.

Kenny Yamada - January 19–23



Kenny Yamada brings a contemporary edge to the Festival of the Arts, combining sleek design sensibilities with a modern visual language. His work often feels graphic and refined, making it especially appealing to guests who appreciate clean lines and bold artistic statements. Watching Yamada work is a reminder of how diverse the festival’s artistic voices truly are.

Larissa Brown - January 20–24



Larissa Brown is celebrated for her soft, expressive style that emphasizes emotion, movement, and storytelling. Her pieces often feel intimate and personal, inviting guests to slow down and connect with the art on a deeper level. Brown’s work adds warmth and balance to the festival’s lineup, making her a standout during the opening week.





Fenway Fan - January 16-21

Fenway Fan is known for vibrant, character-forward artwork that blends sports fandom, pop culture, and playful illustration. Their bold use of color and energetic compositions make their booth an easy stop for guests who love art with personality and motion.





Jerrod Maruyama - January 16–21



A longtime Festival of the Arts favorite, Jerrod Maruyama is instantly recognizable for his rounded, joyful character designs inspired by Disney parks, attractions, and classic characters. His work captures nostalgia with a modern twist and consistently draws long lines from dedicated collectors.





Yessinia Moises - January 16–23 & February 18–22



Yessinia Moises brings warmth and storytelling to her work, often focusing on expressive characters, family themes, and cultural representation. Her art feels intimate and emotional, resonating deeply with guests looking for pieces that tell a story beyond the canvas.





Doug Bolly - January 22–26



Doug Bolly’s artwork leans into imagination and movement, featuring dynamic compositions and detailed character work. His pieces often feel cinematic, inviting viewers to linger and explore the narrative within each illustration.





Maria Stuckey - January 22, 25, 29, 31 & February 1, 5, 20, 21



Maria Stuckey’s art balances elegance and whimsy, often showcasing graceful figures, soft color palettes, and thoughtful detail. Her style appeals to guests who appreciate refined illustration with an emotional core.





Ann Shen - January 16–20



Ann Shen’s work blends empowerment, fashion, and fantasy through beautifully stylized figures and bold compositions. Her art celebrates strength, individuality, and creativity, making her booth a standout for guests drawn to contemporary illustration.





Ashley Taylor - January 16–20



Ashley Taylor’s artwork often focuses on expressive portraiture and thoughtful color use. Her pieces feel personal and introspective, offering a quieter, more reflective moment within the bustling festival atmosphere.





John Coulter - January 16–20



John Coulter brings a polished illustrative style to the festival, with artwork that emphasizes character, clarity, and strong composition. His approachable pieces make for great conversation starters with guests.





Josey Tsao - January 16–20



Josey Tsao’s art features bold colors and expressive characters, often inspired by pop culture and storytelling. Her energetic style adds a playful edge to the festival’s diverse lineup.





Dave Perillo - January 16–20, 24, 25, 31 & February 1–5



Dave Perillo is known for his minimalist, retro-inspired takes on pop culture, movies, and Disney favorites. His clean lines and graphic style make his work instantly recognizable—and highly collectible.





Darren Wilson - January 16, 23, 29–31 & February 19–20



Darren Wilson’s art often highlights bold contrasts and imaginative interpretations of familiar themes. His work rewards close inspection, making it a favorite for guests who enjoy layered visual storytelling.





Caley Hicks - January 17, 24, 30, 31 & February 1, 7, 8



Caley Hicks blends humor, charm, and character-driven storytelling into her illustrations. Her approachable style makes her booth a welcoming stop for families and casual art fans alike.

Rosemary Begley - January 20–27



Rosemary Begley’s work focuses on elegance and emotion, often featuring figures rendered with softness and detail. Her pieces feel timeless, appealing to guests who appreciate classic artistic sensibilities.

Dylan Bonner - January 21–25



Dylan Bonner brings a dynamic, modern illustration style to the festival, blending character design with bold visual energy. His art feels contemporary and expressive, perfect for guests seeking something fresh.

Joey Chou - January 21–29



Joey Chou’s signature pastel color palette and whimsical architectural style have made him a festival favorite. His art often reimagines Disney parks and landmarks with storybook charm.





The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is Walt Disney World’s annual celebration of visual, culinary, and performing arts, transforming EPCOT into a living gallery where creativity takes center stage. The 2026 festival takes place from January 16th through February 23rd.

