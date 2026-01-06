New Video Uniquely Showcases New Dishes and Drinks Coming to the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
A new video showcases a number of the creative new food items coming to EPCOT as part of the 2026 International Festival of the Arts.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks has showcased a new video that highlights a number of new menu items that will be featured throughout EPCOT During the International Festival of the Arts at the park, which starts in just a few days.
- The video opens, serving as a loose parody to the popular series, The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, but takes a violent left turn as we paint food that comes to life for the festival, while also revealing where the items will be found.
- In more of a ridiculing manner as opposed to a send up, we see different styles of art and art movements portrayed as we take a closer look at the menu items.
All while a DJ plays different music from one of the Friendship Boats circling World Showcase Lagoon.
- Take a look at the fun new menu items showcased in the video below, including the Steakhouse Lobster Caesar Salad, Figment Fantasy Cake, Sparkling Spectacle Gateau, Croque Monsieur, and more.
- Vying for the title of the shortest festival that EPCOT hosts - usually going head to head against the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays - the International Festival of the Arts could be the easy favorite for many parkgoers because of what it offers.
- It’’s a mix of art, food, and entertainment, a variety appealing to many different types of visitors, like art lovers, Disney fans, foodies, families, couples. Everyone.
- The festival isn’t just about observing art being made, but guests can actually make art as well, eat art-themed food, listen to music, and view galleries. It feels dynamic and participatory.
- The many characters from throughout Disney’s brands (Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, etc.) mixed with the global-style artistic inspiration make for a unique blend, differing from the typical rides and attractions experience at theme parks.
- Because it runs for a short time in the winter (when Florida weather is often pleasant in the evenings) and is shorter, some find it a more of a “special event” in the park, compared to other months-long festivals that feel almost like permanent offerings at the park.
- The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts starts on January 16th, 2026 at Walt Disney World, running through February 23, 2026. For more information or to plan your visit during this special time, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
