New and Returning Photo Ops Come to the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

From Magic Shots to colorful props and artistic backdrops, there's no shortage of fun photo opportunities during the Festival of the Arts!

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun and in addition to some great food, entertainment and, of course, artwork, guests will find some exciting new and returning Disney PhotoPass opportunities around the park.

What's Happening:

Disney PhotoPass invites you to discover brand-new Magic Shots, colorful props, and artistic backdrops that turn your EPCOT memories into masterpieces.

All of these colorful new themed photo ops, and more, will be available around the park for the duration of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

What's even better is that some of these Magic Shots feature art from artists featured during the festival, including Justin Dring and Sarah Schmidt.

Here's a look at all of the fun with photography that awaits: Minnie & Figaro (ft. art by Festival artist Sarah Schmidt) – on the bridge leading from the United Kingdom pavilion into the France pavilion, and in the Italy pavilion



Goofy & Donald (ft. art by Festival artist Justin Dring) – as you head from the main entrance of the park into World Celebration Gardens on the path to the right, and as you head from World Celebration into World Showcase near the Disney Vacation Club Location

Figment Chalk Lightbulb: by the water near Journey into Imagination with Figment , and near the entrance to World Showcase between Port of Entry and Disney Traders

Light Painting: as you head from World Celebration into World Showcase near the popcorn cart and Creations Shop, during nighttime hours

Paintbrush Figment and Mickey: at the main entrance of the park during nighttime hours

Easel Prop: by the large planter in the center of World Celebration Gardens behind Spaceship Earth

Figment Chalk Heart: in the China and Japan pavilions

Paintbrush Lightbulb: by the large planter in the center of World Celebration Gardens behind Spaceship Earth during nighttime hours

Figment Rainbow: at the main entrance of the park, by the water near Journey into Imagination with Figment, in the World Celebration Gardens area near Creations Shop and the large central planter, on the walkway heading towards The Seas with Nemo & Friends near CommuniCore Hall, and from most photographers in World Showcase

Figment Chalk Mickey: at the main entrance of the park

Palette Prop: as you head from World Celebration into World Showcase near the Disney Vacation Club Location

Tiny World: at the main entrance of the park, just before the large fountain

Art Desk Collage: by the water near Journey into Imagination with Figment, as you head from World Celebration into World Showcase near the Disney Vacation Club Location, and near the entrance to World Showcase between Port of Entry and Disney Traders

More from the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:

Be sure to follow along with LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from the opening day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts!