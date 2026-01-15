A Brush with Imagination: Get a First Look at This Year's Figment Popcorn Bucket for Festival of the Arts
You'll be able to pick up this artsy popcorn bucket for yourself beginning tomorrow, via mobile order.
Another year of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts of course means another brand-new Figment popcorn bucket!
What's Happening:
- Figment is taking a brush with the masters with this year's Festival of the Arts popcorn bucket, as the lovable purple dragon is shown dressed as an artist.
- This design harkens right back to the original version of Journey into Imagination, where Figment could be seen spotting an artist's hat in the "Arts" scene.
- The Figment Artist Bucket is available (at least during the initial days of the festival) via mobile order.
- A limited quantity is available during EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
- The pick-up location is at the Odyssey pavilion, which doubles as Figment's Inspiration Station for the festival.
- Guests can only submit one mobile order per day for up to 2 popcorn buckets using their My Disney Experience app.
A Tradition of Figment Popcorn Buckets:
- Over the last few years, a new Figment popcorn bucket has debuted for each year's Festival of the Arts – becoming just as much a part of the experience as the food and art itself.
- Last year's featured Figment perched on a globe resembling a rainbow popcorn light bulb, complete with interactive lighting effects.
- Similar to this year's bucket, a simple, plain old Figment popcorn bucket kicked off the tradition in 2022 and returned the following year.
- The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts kicks off tomorrow, January 16, and runs daily through February 23, 2026.
- Find out more about this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts here.
