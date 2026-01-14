Gideon’s Bakehouse Celebrates 5th Anniversary at Disney Springs with Exclusive Art Print Giveaway

The popular bakery known for its half-pound cookies and gothic Victorian aesthetic is marking a major milestone this Friday.

Gideon’s Bakehouse has announced a special celebration to mark their 5-year anniversary at Disney Springs this Friday, January 16th. Known for their dedicated following and immersive storytelling, the bakery is offering a limited-time gift to guests who visit the flagship location, as well as an online opportunity for those unable to attend in person.

What’s Happening:

Gideon's is giving away a new limited-edition commemorative art print to the first 1,000 transactions of the day.

The 11x14 print features the "Gideon’s Morsels" version of their iconic Gargoyle mascot, designed to perfectly mimic the original Gargoyle print from the bakery’s lore.

The print is limited to one per person/transaction and is available only at the Disney Springs location on Friday, January 16th.

For those who cannot make it to Disney Springs, an alternative color version of the print will be available online at gideonsbakehouse.com.

The online version will be signed by Gideon’s art director, Michael Reyes.

The edition size will be determined by the number of orders placed between the drop (Friday at 10 am EST) and the deadline (Monday, January 19th, at 10 am EST).

The online print is limited to 2 per household.

Gideon’s has also teased that "big info" will also be dropping this Friday, hinting at further news regarding the brand's future.

A Legacy of Shadows and Sugar

Gideon's Bakehouse is renowned for its elaborate backstory and mysterious atmosphere:

Founder Steve Lewis based the bakery's concept on an antique cookbook he purchased, published in 1898. The margins were filled with doodles and notes from a boy named Gideon who dreamed of being a baker.

The gargoyle featured on the anniversary print is a central figure in the bakery's iconography.

A stone gargoyle sits atop the Disney Springs location, acting as a guardian of the "fanciful and grim" ingredients inside.

Michael Reyes, who is signing the online prints, is the creative force behind the bakery's distinct Victorian-gothic character designs.

His work appears on the monthly menus, merchandise, and the trading cards often hidden in cookie boxes.

Since its soft opening in late 2020 and grand opening in January 2021, Gideon's has consistently commanded some of the longest lines at Disney Springs.

