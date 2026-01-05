New runDisney Merchandise Coming to Disney Springs Just in Time for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

A special pop-up shop will be opening inside the Marketplace Co-Op later this week.

Just like last year, runners will be able to get their hands on new runDisney branded merchandise at Disney Springs – but this time, it will be available in time for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

What's Happening:

An all-new runDisney collection is making its way to the Marketplace Co-Op, just in time for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

runDisney shared a sneak peek at the new collection, which you'll be able to shop from beginning this Friday, January 9th.

The pop-up store opens the same day that the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend kicks off.

Take a look at some of the new merchandise items below.

While you're at it, check out some of the merchandise for this year's Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

Last week, runDisney also revealed the schedule for their 2026-2027 event season.

Up next for runDisney is the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend, which takes place from January 29th through February 1st, 2026.

