New runDisney Merchandise Coming to Disney Springs Just in Time for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend
A special pop-up shop will be opening inside the Marketplace Co-Op later this week.
Just like last year, runners will be able to get their hands on new runDisney branded merchandise at Disney Springs – but this time, it will be available in time for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.
What's Happening:
- An all-new runDisney collection is making its way to the Marketplace Co-Op, just in time for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.
- runDisney shared a sneak peek at the new collection, which you'll be able to shop from beginning this Friday, January 9th.
- The pop-up store opens the same day that the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend kicks off.
- Take a look at some of the new merchandise items below.
- While you're at it, check out some of the merchandise for this year's Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.
- Last week, runDisney also revealed the schedule for their 2026-2027 event season.
- Up next for runDisney is the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend, which takes place from January 29th through February 1st, 2026.
More Walt Disney World News:
- This summer, Walt Disney World hotel guests will receive complimentary water park access on their check-in day to either Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon.
- As Walt Disney World revealed its plans for Summer 2026, a new offer will give those looking to book a stay two free room nights and theme park days.
- Just for Cool Kids’ Summer, pals from Toy Story are slated to be ready for a rootin’ tootin’ good time at the Diamond Horseshoe at the Magic Kingdom.
- The new Disney Parks | Kendra Scott collection arrived at Disney Springs with a special pop-up store and a Q&A with Scott herself.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com