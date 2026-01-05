New runDisney Merchandise Coming to Disney Springs Just in Time for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

A special pop-up shop will be opening inside the Marketplace Co-Op later this week.

Just like last year, runners will be able to get their hands on new runDisney branded merchandise at Disney Springs – but this time, it will be available in time for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

What's Happening:

  • An all-new runDisney collection is making its way to the Marketplace Co-Op, just in time for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.
  • runDisney shared a sneak peek at the new collection, which you'll be able to shop from beginning this Friday, January 9th.
  • The pop-up store opens the same day that the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend kicks off.
  • Take a look at some of the new merchandise items below.

