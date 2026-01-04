Photos/Video: Disney Parks | Kendra Scott Collection Arrives with Special Disney Springs Launch Event

The new collection is featured in a special pop-up location at Disney Springs

There were a number of folks who descended upon Disney Springs at Walt Disney World this morning for a special launch event as the official Disney Parks | Kendra Scott collab debuted. The new collection marks the first time that a Kendra Scott collection has featured designs inspired by the Disney Parks.

The event kicked off this morning with a special Q&A featuring the designer herself, Kendra Scott, at the AdventHealth Waterside Stage - which is not too far from where a special Disney Parks | Kendra Scott collection was featured in a special pop-up.

The pop-up, which is located in the former site of the Volcom store near World of Disney, features the new collection, and will be available today, January 4th, and tomorrow, January 5th.

This collection features designs with Cinderella Castle, alongside the Disney "D," Tinker Bell and Mickey Mouse shapes.

At the pop-up, you can shop the Disney Parks collection, which also features event exclusives, gifts with purchase, and a themed Color Bar. On January 4th, fans also had the chance to meet with Kendra Scott during a special Meet & Greet session that was held as part of the event.

If you’re heading to Disney Springs to check out the pop-up experience, be advised that there is a waitlist to return to the retail location.

