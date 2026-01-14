Photos: Construction Walls Go Up Around the Entrance of Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom
The attraction is gearing up to reopen this spring with a whole load of new magic.
Construction walls have gone up around the entrance of Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom, as the attraction enters the final months of its lengthy refurbishment.
What's Happening:
- Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin is currently closed for a lengthy refurbishment that will see new magic brought into the attraction.
- As we get closer to the attraction's spring 2026 reopening, construction walls have gone up around the entrance to the attraction.
- Rumors indicate that we might be seeing some change to the attraction's signage, which has remained mostly the same since it opened in 1999.
- The walls stretch around the corner to Space Ranger Spin's former FastPass distribution area, near the exit of Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor.
- Previously, guests could walk all the way up to the entrance doors, which featured themed "Operations Suspended" signage.
- Imagineers recently showcased a new character, Buddy, a support bot who will help riders (players) learn how they can help Star Command defeat the evil Emperor Zurg.
- The Hyperspace scene will feature Buzz Lightyear for the first time with new projections and targets.
- The attraction’s ride vehicles will be updated with a new design inspired by the colors of Buzz Lightyear and Star Command. Each enhanced vehicle will also now come equipped with video monitors that provide real-time scoring updates and other exciting features.
- Perhaps most exciting is the addition of handheld blasters – like in all the other Buzz Lightyear shooting attractions – which will allow for better aim.
- Lastly, the static Z targets will be upgraded with new technology that will allow them to react and light up when hit.
- Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin is expected to reopen in Spring 2026 at the Magic Kingdom.
More Walt Disney World News:
