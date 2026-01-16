Photos: Feel Inspired with This Year's EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Merchandise

Guests visiting this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will be able to get their hands on some fun merchandise this year, and similar to other Festival of the Arts events of the past - this collection is almost entirely inspired by Figment.

The idea of visual arts can be taken home, with a fun pouch and paint-by-number sheets, almost like your own version of the Expression Section at the park during the festival.

A Loungefly Bag and Ears can be picked up during the festival, featuring a circular Figment design motif that is carried throughout most of this year’s collection. You can spot it on most other offerings this year, including some Corksicle Bottles, Mugs, Ornaments, and more.

A plush Figment, dressed as an artist, commemorates this year’s festival, and Pandora fans can get their hands on specialty charms for the event.

Of course there are pins! As well as a journal, also featuring our favorite dragon friend, but with a different pose this time around.

That same circular motif appears on staples of any festival event merchandise, including hats, t-shirts, and of course the special Spirit Jersey for the event.

All of these items will be available throughout select retail locations at EPCOT during the International Festival of the Arts, which is taking place now through February 23rd. To visit during this inspiring time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!



