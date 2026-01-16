Photos: Illumineers Head to EPCOT as Disney Lorcana Arrives as International Festival of the Arts Begins

Today marks the official launch of this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, and Disney Lorcana fans are sure to attend this year as their favorite game will have a presence during the festival. While we’ve already known that the game will be celebrated at this year’s festival, we now get a closer look at what guests can get their hands on at EPCOT.

During the festival, EPCOT guests can join an exciting collection quest, where they’ll become players of the game (AKA Ilumineers) and open Disney Lorcana booster pack, and even head to the Illumineer's Lounge at the Morocco Pavilion to trade cards with other players.

Once the quest is complete, guests can redeem for a limited-edition Magical Places promo card. Guests can also participate in an “Ink & Find,” being sent on an adventure to find the larger-than-life trading cards around EPCOT that have been placed specifically for the International Festival of the Arts. When located, you can match it to special stickers in your questbook to receive an additional limited-edition Magical Place promo card.

Guests can pick up their festival questbook on the bridge from World Celebration to World Showcase, picking up their rewards (when complete) from the Illumineer’s Lounge in Morocco Pavilion, or Figment’s Inspiration Station at The Odyssey.

This fun activation will be part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts (while supplies last), which takes place at EPCOT at Walt Disney World now through February 23rd. To visit the park during the festivities, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!



