Photos: The Figment Popcorn Bucket Returns With an Artful New Look for EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2026

Just when EPCOT fans thought their popcorn bucket collections were complete, a new Figment popcorn bucket has returned for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2026, bringing a playful new look that celebrates creativity in an Imaginative style.

The fan-favorite Figment popcorn bucket has officially made its triumphant return to EPCOT for the 2026 International Festival of the Arts, and this time, the beloved purple dragon is embracing his inner artist. Known for sparking long lines and instant sell-outs in years past, Figment’s latest popcorn bucket refreshes the design with whimsical, art-inspired flair that perfectly matches the festival’s creative spirit.

For the 2026 festival, Figment is dressed to impress in an artist’s beret, complete with a charming bow tied around his neck. A large, light-up paintbrush, complete with the Imagination Pavilion logo, adds an extra pop of color and glow, making the bucket as eye-catching at night as it is during the day.

As with previous Figment popcorn buckets, demand is expected to be high. Whether you’re filling it with buttery Disney popcorn or displaying it proudly at home, the updated design makes this version feel especially fitting for Festival of the Arts.

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts runs for a limited time, blending creativity across food studios, live performances, and interactive experiences throughout the park. Figment’s art-forward popcorn bucket fits right in, serving as both a functional treat container and a colorful tribute to imagination, expression, and EPCOT’s creative legacy.

