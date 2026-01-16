Photos: Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt Returns for EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2026

The interactive, art-inspired scavenger hunt invites guests of all ages to explore World Showcase for an additional $11.99.

If strolling the art-filled pathways of EPCOT isn’t quite enough to satisfy your creative curiosity, Figment has another playful challenge in store. During the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, guests can add an interactive twist to their visit with a fan-favorite scavenger hunt that blends imagination, exploration, and collectible fun.

Guests looking to add an extra activity to their visit during the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts can once again take part in Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt, available for an additional purchase throughout the festival.

For $11.99, guests can pick up a Figment’s Scavenger Hunt Map at select festival merchandise locations around EPCOT. The hunt invites participants to explore World Showcase in search of Figment as he playfully inserts himself into famous works of art displayed throughout the park. Each stop features a creative reinterpretation, blending classic masterpieces with Figment’s signature sense of fun.





The experience is designed to be enjoyable for all ages, making it a popular option for families, collectors, and festival regulars alike. As guests locate each hidden Figment, they’ll mark their map along the way, turning a leisurely walk through World Showcase into an engaging, art-inspired adventure.





Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt has become a staple of the festival in recent years, offering a low-pressure, self-paced activity that encourages guests to slow down, look closer, and enjoy the artistic details scattered throughout EPCOT. Whether you’re visiting for a single day or returning multiple times during the festival, it’s a creative way to add even more imagination to your experience.

This year, the Figment scavenger hunt rewards participants with sticker activity sheets. Guests can choose from three designs and complete the activity by matching each sticker to its correct spot, revealing a colorful image of Figment once finished.



