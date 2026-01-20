Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire Switches to Afternoon Performances as Work Begins on Cinderella Castle's Transformation
In addition to moving to the afternoon, there will now only be four performances daily of the castle stage show.
As work begins on the transformation of Cinderella Castle back to its historic color scheme, showtimes for Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire are being switched up a little.
What's Happening:
- At Destination D23 last year, Disney confirmed the original blue and grey color scheme would be returning to Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom.
- The updated paint will feature grays, creams, blues, and touches of gold aiming to enhance the castle’s architecture.
- Work on applying the updated color scheme has already begun at the base of the castle, with the moat set to be drained soon.
- Cranes will be on site, but will be lowered and out of sight by noon each day, with work expected to be completed by later in 2026.
- With work taking place in the mornings, showtimes for Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire have been moved entirely to the afternoon.
- Beginning Wednesday, January 28, showtimes are as follows:
- 1:00 p.m.
- 2:05 p.m.
- 4:00 p.m.
- 5:15 p.m.
- The previous showtimes (through January 27) were:
- 10:05 a.m.
- 11:05 a.m.
- 12:40 p.m.
- 1:55 p.m.
- 4:00 p.m.
- This means there will now be one less show per day, a grand total of four instead of five.
- Temporary adjustments will also be made to the Let the Magic Begin welcome show beginning January 28, while Happily Ever After will continue to perform with only minor adjustments.
More Walt Disney World News:
