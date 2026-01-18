What’s New for the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts: Disney Lorcana Collection Quest, Disney on Broadway Exhibit and Concerts, and More

Experience all that the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has to offer, now through February 23, 2026.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has officially begun for the year, fueling up guest's creativity and sparking a dose of inspiration all throughout EPCOT. We were on site at EPCOT for opening day to cover everything that this artful festival has to offer, and you can find all of said coverage below. For more information, simply click on each story to be directed to our individual articles on each subject.

The biggest new addition to the event this year is a quest featuring the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game. EPCOT guests can join an exciting collection quest, where they’ll become players of the game (AKA Ilumineers) and open Disney Lorcana booster pack.

Throughout EPCOT, guests can also participate in an “Ink & Find,” being sent on an adventure to find the larger-than-life trading cards that have been placed all around the park.

Once you've completed your quest, you can head to the Illumineer's Lounge in the Morocco Pavilion to pick up your reward and trade with fellow Illumineers.

Known for sparking long lines and instant sell-outs in years past, Figment’s latest popcorn bucket refreshes the design with whimsical, art-inspired flair that perfectly matches the festival’s creative spirit.

For the 2026 festival, Figment is dressed to impress in an artist’s beret, complete with a charming bow tied around his neck. A large, light-up paintbrush, complete with the Imagination Pavilion logo, adds an extra pop of color and glow, making the bucket as eye-catching at night as it is during the day.

The Figment Artist Bucket is available via mobile order at Figment's Inspiration Station in The Odyssey.

Located at CommuniCore Hall, fans of musical and Broadway can enjoy an exhibit full of costumes and props from Disney’s long history on the Great White Way.

Broadway fans will also find stage design models and gorgeous displays replicating some of Disney’s most iconic musical productions from around the world.

The returning event features refreshed displays, filled with opportunities to step backstage into a celebration of Disney’s impactful stories.

Guests can find five step-in photo opportunities around the park, inspired by animated Disney classics, Disney Lorcana, and world art.

New this year is Disney Lorcana-inspired art featuring Mickey and Minnie riding on carousel horses.

Other photo ops include Mary Poppins, Sleeping Beauty, and two classic pieces of world art.

Guests looking to add an extra activity to their visit can once again take part in Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt, available for an additional purchase throughout the festival.

For $11.99, guests can pick up a Figment’s Scavenger Hunt Map at select festival merchandise locations around EPCOT.

The hunt invites participants to explore World Showcase in search of Figment as he playfully inserts himself into famous works of art displayed throughout the park.

Located between Club Cool and Creations Shop in the breezeway to World Discovery is "Once Upon a Sketch," a new display of sketches by current Imagineers who were inspired by the many wonders found throughout Disney Parks.

Over time, these sketches will evolve into detailed concept art, intricate character studies, and fine-tuned architectural blueprints. But the sketch is the first point of origin-the one little spark that starts the creative process.

Featured Imagineers drew new sketches inspired by attractions and experiences such as The Beak & Barrel, Avatar Flight of Passage, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, and more.

The Disney on Broadway Concert Series sees some of musical theatre’s biggest voices take to the American Garden Theatre to share their renditions of popular Disney songs.

Kicking off the event was Aladdin on Broadway’s Adam Jacobs and Isabelle McCalla, who sang songs from Aladdin, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and Newsies.

North America's current Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Kyra Belle Johnson, will be making a special appearance in the Concert Series’ finale on February 22 and 23.

Guests visiting this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will be able to get their hands on some fun merchandise this year, and similar to other Festival of the Arts events of the past – this collection is almost entirely inspired by Figment.

Check out everything that is available to purchase at the link above.

As is the case for any EPCOT festival, food takes center stage with a number of kiosks located throughout the park, serving up artful delights.

This year's lineup features a mix of returning fan-favorites, like the Pop Eats Grilled Cheese served with tomato soup and the Mozzarella Fritta, alongside several tempting new additions, including the Figment Fantasy Cake and a Peppercorn-crusted Striploin.

Foodies can also embark on the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine , a returning food stroll filled with true works of culinary art.

Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine

Disney PhotoPass invites you to discover brand-new Magic Shots, colorful props, and artistic backdrops that turn your EPCOT memories into masterpieces.

All of these colorful new themed photo ops, and more, will be available around the park for the duration of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

What's even better is that some of these Magic Shots feature art from artists featured during the festival, including Justin Dring and Sarah Schmidt.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts runs daily through Monday, February 23, 2026.

