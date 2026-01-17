Kyra Belle Johnson to the Stage! "Beauty and the Beast" Actress Joins Disney On Broadway Concert Series Lineup at EPCOT

Yesterday, the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts officially kicked off, including the event's popular Disney On Broadway Concert Series. And, now, an additional Disney triple threat is set to join the lineup of this year’s performers.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s first ever Disney On Broadway production Beauty and the Beast launched the House of Mouse into the world of theatre.

Now, with countless productions worldwide, experiencing Disney’s most iconic stories on stage has become a mainstay for fans.

During the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, artforms ranging from cooking, painting, animation, and performing are all a part of the celebration.

The Disney On Broadway Concert Series, which is included in admission, invites guests to experience the magic of the Great White Way with special Broadway guest performers throughout the event.

Well, a surprise addition has been added to this year’s lineup with Kyra Belle Johnson!

Announced on the official Disney On Broadway Instagram account, the actress who is currently starring as Belle in the North American Tour of Beauty and the Beast will join the Disney On Broadway Concert Series for two days this February.

On the 22nd and 23rd, she will take to the stage, performing different songs from the Disney On Broadway catalog at the American Gardens Theatre.

Joining the special grand finale of the 2026 Disney On Broadway Concert Series, Kyra Belle Johnson will perform alongside Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Ainsley Melham (Aladdin), Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), and James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin).

It is sure to be two performances fans won’t want to miss!

In addition to the two special performances, guests can enjoy regular performances from Broadway stars, including: Adam Jacobs (Aladdin) and Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin) – January 16, 18, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 27 Sierra Boggess ( The Little Mermaid ) and Jelani Remy (The Lion King) – January 17, 20, 21, 23, 25, 28 and 29 Anastacia McCleskey (Tarzan) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan) – January 30 and February 1, 2, 5, 7, 9 and 10 Mandy Gonzalez (Aida) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) – January 31 and February 3, 4, 6, 8, 11 and 12 Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and Ainsley Melham (Aladdin) – February 13, 15, 16 and 19 Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast) and James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) – February 14, 17, 18, 20 and 21

Laughing Place was able to attend last night’s Disney On Broadway Concert Series 2026 kick off, giving you the opportunity to enjoy a full performance.

Broadway fans can also immerse themselves into the event’s Once Upon a Stage exhibit, which celebrates the amazing productions that have graced the Great White Way.

For those looking to take a musical adventure to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

