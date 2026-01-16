Photos: Trade, Mingle and Receive a Prize at the Illumineer's Lounge During EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

This place is sure to be a popular hangout for "Disney Lorcana" enthusiasts!

Disney Lorcana enthusiasts have it really good at EPCOT right now! As for the EPCOT International Festival of Arts, Illumineers can partake in special quests, scavenger hunts, and trade cards at the new Illumineer's Lounge.

During the festival, EPCOT guests can join an exciting collection quest, where they’ll become players of the game (AKA Ilumineers) and open a Disney Lorcana booster pack, and even head to the Illumineer's Lounge at the Morocco Pavilion to trade cards with other players.

Inside, the former Restaurant Marrakesh is decked out with banners featuring Lorcana card art.

Posters with Lorcana card art also decorate the walls of the Illumineer's Lounge.

The Illumineer's Lounge is where guests can pick up their rewards from the Festival Questbook (when complete). If you can't make it all the way to the back of World Showcase, you can also pick up your reward from Figment’s Inspiration Station at The Odyssey.

Guests are able to trade their cards with a designed cast member or with other guests – making this a perfect gathering spot for Illumineers!

More from the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:

Be sure to follow along with LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from the opening day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts!