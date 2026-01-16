Places Everyone! Once Upon a Stage Exhibit Brings Disney On Broadway Magic to EPCOT's Festival of the Arts

Get a backstage look at some of the world's most popular Disney musicals!

EPCOT’S International Festival of the Arts is here! Arriving as a part of the event, fans of musicals can immerse themselves into a special exhibit showcasing Disney On Broadway.

What’s Happening:

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts is now showing at Walt Disney World, and fans of Broadway will be able to immerse themselves into Disney On Broadway with the new Once Upon a Stage exhibit.

Located at Communicore Hall, the musical museum is filled with costumes and props from Disney’s long history on the Great White Way.

Broadway fans will also find stage design models and gorgeous displays replicating some of Disney’s most iconic musical productions from around the world.

The returning event features refreshed displays, filled with opportunities to step backstage into a celebration of Disney’s impactful stories.

Back in 1994, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast premiered at the Palace Theatre, marking a new and unforgettable way to experience the magic of Disney.

Since then, Disney on Broadway has brought classic and original Disney stories to life in New York’s iconic theatre district, including The Lion King, Aida, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Newsies and so much more.

For over three decades, families from around the world have traveled to Manhattan just to experience the inspirational and unforgettable productions.

Fans will find many of these musicals represented throughout the exhibit, including the 2019 Off-Broadway production of Hercules, Mary Poppins, Frozen, and Aladdin.

One production being highlighted is the current Beauty and the Beast North American National Tour.

Once Upon a Stage isn’t the only way to enjoy the magic of Disney On Broadway at EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts!

On select nights during the event, fans can check out the Disney On Broadway Concert Series at the America Gardens Theatre.

These include: Adam Jacobs (Aladdin) and Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin) – January 16, 18, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 27 Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid) and Jelani Remy (The Lion King) – January 17, 20, 21, 23, 25, 28 and 29 Anastacia McCleskey (Tarzan) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan) – January 30 and February 1, 2, 5, 7, 9 and 10 Mandy Gonzalez (Aida) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) – January 31 and February 3, 4, 6, 8, 11 and 12 Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and Ainsley Melham (Aladdin) – February 13, 15, 16 and 19 Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast) and James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) – February 14, 17, 18, 20 and 21

