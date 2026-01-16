Photos: Step Into Life-Sized Art at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

This year, a new "Disney Lorcana" photo op joins the lineup of step-in photo ops at the Festival of the Arts.

Around EPCOT, guests can find five step-in photo opportunities for the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, inspired by animated Disney classics, Disney Lorcana, and world art.

Starting along the path from World Celebration to World Showcase, you'll find the only new addition for this year – Disney Lorcana-inspired art featuring Mickey and Minnie riding on carousel horses.

Right next to it, you'll find a Mary Poppins photo op, where you can step into your own Jolly Holiday alongside the adorable penguins.

Perhaps Sleeping Beauty is more your speed – so reenact the loving moments between Aurora and Phillip alongside the animals of the forest.

Heading around World Showcase to the Italy Pavilion, we come across a step-in photo op of the 1881 painting "Luncheon of the Boating Party" by French impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

Lastly, in The American Adventure, you can join George Washington as he crosses the Delaware.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the Wish photo op from previous years has not returned this year.

