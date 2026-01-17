Video: “Aladdin” Stars Adam Jacobs and Isabelle McCalla Kick Off Disney On Broadway Concert Series at 2026’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Seize the Day and check out the full performance!

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is back, and returning with the event is the Disney On Broadway Concert Series!

What’s Happening:

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is a seasonal celebration at Walt Disney World that highlights visual, culinary, and performing arts from around the world.

It features artist displays, live performances, interactive workshops, and art-inspired food and beverages throughout EPCOT.

Guests can enjoy galleries, Broadway-style concerts, and hands-on experiences that blend creativity with Disney storytelling.

One of the fan-favorite event’s most popular offerings is the Disney On Broadway Concert Series, which sees some of musical theatre’s biggest voices take to the American Garden Theatre to share their renditions of popular Disney songs.

Kicking off the event is Aladdin On Broadway’s Adam Jacobs and Isabelle McCalla, who sang songs from Aladdin, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and Newsies.

Laughing Place was in attendance for tonight’s spectacular kick-off and we are sharing it with you!

The 30-minute performance, which is included in admission, is a must-see when visiting the Festival of the Arts!

There are plenty of amazing voices set to take the stage at EPCOT this festival season, which includes: Adam Jacobs (Aladdin) and Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin) – January 16, 18, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 27 Sierra Boggess ( The Little Mermaid ) and Jelani Remy (The Lion King) – January 17, 20, 21, 23, 25, 28 and 29 Anastacia McCleskey (Tarzan) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan) – January 30 and February 1, 2, 5, 7, 9 and 10 Mandy Gonzalez (Aida) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) – January 31 and February 3, 4, 6, 8, 11 and 12 Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and Ainsley Melham (Aladdin) – February 13, 15, 16 and 19 Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast) and James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) – February 14, 17, 18, 20 and 21

Broadway fans can also immerse themselves into the event’s Once Upon a Stage exhibit, which celebrates the amazing productions that have graced the Great White Way.

For those looking to head to Most Magical Place on Earth for some musical fun, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning



