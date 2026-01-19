Train Conductor Mickey Mouse Wishables Plush Comes to Disney Springs with Its Artist in Tow

Artist Alex Maher will be on hand at Disney Springs when the product releases this week.

The latest addition to the Disney Wishables line of plush will be celebrated with an artist meet & greet at Disney Springs.

The latest edition to the Disney Wishables Shimmer series is a limited edition Train Conductor Mickey Mouse plush.

Created by artist Alex Maher, the design features Mickey in classic train conductor's striped overalls and includes the signature Wishables Shimmer detailing of stars in the eyes and a sparkling element to the outfit.

The Train Conductor Mickey Mouse plush has a limited edition of 2,500.

While the plush is already available to purchase online, those looking to get it in person and meet with Maher himself will want to head to Disney Springs on Wednesday, January 21.

Maher will be appearing at The Art of Disney in Disney Springs Marketplace on January 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Disney Wishables Shimmer Train Conductor Mickey Mouse by Alex Maher – Limited Edition

Meanwhile, the latest blind box Wishables blind box series features some of the lovable Dalmatians from 101 Dalmatians, in honor of the film's 65th anniversary.

Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush Blind Pack – 101 Dalmatians – 4'' – Limited Release

