UNIQLO Introduces Mickey & Friends Embroidery to Select RE.UNIQLO Studio Locations
Head to one of seven locations across the nation to get this exclusive embroidery – including at Disney Springs.
UNIQLO has introduced a fun new perk for Disney fans at many of its stores nationwide – new Mickey & Friends embroidery!
What's Happening:
- As shared by the Disney Style Instagram, UNIQLO is now offering new Mickey & Friends embroidery on any item of clothing purchased at the retailer.
- You simply need to find a UNIQLO store near you that has a RE.UNIQLO Studio location – of which there are only seven.
- One of those locations is the Disney Springs location at Walt Disney World, and there are also two locations in New York City, along with locations in Chicago, Houston, Dallas, San Diego and San Jose.
- The goal of RE.UNIQLO Studio is to repair, reuse, recycle and remake your clothing – which these new Disney embroidery items fit perfectly into.
- Patches shared in the post include two Mickey Mouse designs (one of his face with grey ears and the other his silhouette), a silhouette of Minnie's face, and Daisy's face.
