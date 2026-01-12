Start of Something New: High School Musical 20th Merchandise Coming to Disney Store

Get’cha head in the game with limited-edition dolls and Crocs celebrating two decades of Wildcat pride.

Disney Store has a nostalgia-fueled merchandise drop that will have you bopping to the top in celebration of the 20th anniversary of High School Musical.

What’s Happening:

It’s hard to believe it has been 20 years since Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez first met at a ski lodge karaoke party, but the 20th Anniversary of High School Musical is officially here.

Premium collector limited-edition dolls of Troy, Gabriella, and Sharpay Evans will launch exclusively at DisneyStore.com on January 20.

The Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez 2-Pack captures Troy in his #14 basketball jersey and Gabriella in her red dress and are packaged in a locker-style display box.

The Sharpay Evans Doll immortalizes the drama queen in her pink and red "Bop to the Top" performance outfit.

The dolls are limited to an edition size of 3,750 worldwide, making them a true collector's item for the franchise's biggest fans.

Limited-edition High School Musical Crocs will also drop January 20, 2026.

These adult-sized clogs feature a red and white East High colorway, "20 Years" branding, and custom Jibbitz charms referencing basketball and musical notes.

If you want to relive the magic, you can stream the entire franchise, including the "sing-along" versions, right now on Disney+.

About High School Musical

When High School Musical premiered on January 20, 2006, it drew 7.7 million viewers, setting a record for the highest premiere for the network at the time.

The soundtrack was the best-selling album of 2006 in the United States, famously beating out Justin Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds.

The movie was filmed at a real East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. Students there still use Sharpay’s pink locker, which is assigned randomly each year.

The Salt Lake City location was later revisited for the Disney+ meta-series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which launched the career of Olivia Rodrigo.

The film won two Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Children's Program and Outstanding Choreography.

While Zac Efron sang in the sequels, his singing voice in the first movie was famously blended with singer Drew Seeley, who also wrote "Get'cha Head in the Game."

