Sensational Style! The Mickey Mouse Icon Collection Debuts New Looks Featuring Disney's Beloved Character

Do you have enough Mickey Mouse in your Disney Wardrobe? If the answer is no, then now's the time to head over to Disney Store to shop the classic Mickey Mouse Icon Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We love the Mouse that kicked off a dream and helped to make Disney what it is today. Mickey Mouse is one of our favorite global characters, and along with charming us with his personality, he's also famous for his standard pose.

Disney Store is honoring him with new additions to the Mickey Mouse Icon Collection, where the beloved character stars on a variety of apparel styles and home goods.

On some items, Mickey is featured in that traditional pose where his right leg is extended out, and his arms are tucked behind his back. It's simple and cute.

Of course, there are also items featuring the iconic head silhouettes of Mickey and Minnie Mouse on pajamas, water bottles, mugs, and keychains.

The Mickey Mouse Icon Collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $14.99-$69.99.

Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Sweatshirt for Kids – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Sweatshirt for Kids – Disneyland | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Navy | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Icon and Bows Nightshirt for Women | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Icon Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Icon Stainless Steel Water Bottle | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Stainless Steel Water Bottle | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Light Chaser | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Rose and Ribbon Mug | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Mug – Rustic Green | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Signature Keychain | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Signature Keychain | Disney Store

