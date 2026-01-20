Birds of A Feather Run Together: runDisney Reveals Themes for 2026 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend
Do we get Gooseberry Pie after the two-course challenge?!
The 2026-2027 runDisney season is slated to start later this year with the runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, and now we know this year's themes for that event!
What’s Happening:
- The runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend is set to take place in October of this year, kicking off the 2026-27 season of runDisney events at Walt Disney World.
- Today, we’re learning the themes of each of the races!
- This special race event allows participants to celebrate all of the flavors that they can experience through World Showcase at EPCOT, as they run throughout the park and throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.
- The weekend consists of three events - 5K, 10K and half marathon - with a special challenge that will get those participants a special bonus medal.
- This year’s themes feature:
- The Aristocats as the 5K
- The Three Caballeros as the 10K
- Mary Poppins as the Half Marathon
- Grumpy as the Two-Course Challenge
- These characters will likely appear on the themed medals that participants will receive during the event.
- The Walt Disney World 2026 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend takes place October 22 - 25, 2026. Registration for the events of the weekend will open up for Club runDisney members on February 3, 2026, with general registration opening a week later on February 10, 2026.
runDisney For It:
- runDisney is known for their series of fun, themed, running events hosted at Disney Destinations, most famously at Walt Disney World and more sporadically (nowadays, anyway) at the Disneyland Resort.
- The events combine road races with special opportunities to run through the Disney Parks and see them in a whole new way.
- Character interactions along the way, DJs and special entertainment, and uniquely designed medals and race shirts make the events a big draw for Disney fans.
- The events also serve as a big party for runners, many of whom elect to wear fun costumes, including tiaras, tutus, capes, and full on cosplay in some situations.
