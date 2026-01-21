We Shoulda Guessed: Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet Characters and Details Revealed After Earlier Tease
We even mentioned them first before we landed on our official guess!
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders now know what Zootopia favorites will be on their new magnet, coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom early next month.
What’s Happening:
- Devotees may recall that recently, it was teased that a new Annual Passholder Magnet will be coming to Walt Disney World, with the heavy implication that it would feature characters from Zootopia.
- Expecting a tie-in of sorts to the new 3D misadventure at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Zootopia: Better Zoogether, we predicted that the magnet would feature either Clawhauser or Flash from the film, especially since they are both fan favorite characters. Well, we were wrong.
- We overlooked the character meet and greet right next door to the new attraction that features none other than Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, the main characters from the film - who will also be featured on the new magnet.
- The Nick and Judy Passholder Magnet can be picked up by Walt Disney World Annual Passholders starting on February 5 through March 15, 2026.
- Passholders can head over to the Discovery Trading Company on Discovery Island anytime during regular park operating hours at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to pick up their new swag.
- While there, they can also check out the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether in the Tree of Life Theater nearby.
Better Zoogether:
- Zoogether Day is the day that all the animals, predator or prey, come together to celebrate the special connection shared among living things.
- To celebrate, the Tree of Life theater is playing host to a special livestream viewing event hosted by Heidi Howler, checking in with the different biomes of Zootopia and all its residents as they get ready for a live performance by Gazelle. Of course, things go a bit awry and Nick and Judy are on the case, suspecting sabotage.
- The new attraction has been a fun draw at the park since it opened in November, welcoming fans of Zootopia back into that world featuring characters from both of the hit films.
- To celebrate Zoogether Day for yourself with a visit to Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com