Harambe Market Ready to Reopen with More Basic Menu

We'd gladly give you Dinoland on Thursday for a Hamburger Today.

Harambe Market is getting ready to reopen at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and based on some changes to the official Walt Disney World website, their menu is going to almost completely change.

What’s Happening:

As Dinoland U.S.A. goes the way of the real dinosaurs - though with a wrecking ball in lieu of an asteroid - to make way for the new Tropical Americas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, we’re also losing Restaurantosaurus, one of the biggest and most popular quick service dining locations in the park.

To make up for the loss, recently Harambe Market in the Africa section of the park closed for a refurbishment to change up some of the equipment and make the space ready for some menu changes.

Now, the once exotic location that served up Curry Dogs, various rice bowls (some with lamb!), pitas, specialty cocktails, and other eccentric and uniquely flavorful items is getting the rather generic menu that was featured at Restaurantosaurus.

That means that this will become the location to find Hamburgers, Cheeseburgers, Chicken Strips, and fries.

Other items, like Salads, Chicken Wraps, Uncrustables, and Cookies will also be available. Specialty drinks and beer will also be available at the location, including the Harambe Sunrise and Safari Amber.

The new menu is already in place, and expected to be available when the Harambe Market reopens on what the official Walt Disney World website suggests will be February 5 (based on operating hours).

That same webpage also showcases a burger and fries, tempting guests to “Bring the whole family to this open-air African plaza for classic staples - from burgers and wraps to a signature salad. Desserts, beer and soft drinks are also available.” You can check out the new, full menu there.

