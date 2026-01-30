Love at First Bite: Valentine’s Treats Arrive at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Cupid just sprinkled a little extra pixie dust across the Disney Parks. If you’re planning a romantic park date, a Galentine’s getaway, or simply treating yourself, this year’s lineup of Valentine’s sweets proves that love isn’t just in the air, it’s on the menu.

What’s Happening:

Beginning February 1, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will debut a tempting collection of limited-time desserts designed to delight every kind of sweet tooth. From chocolate-covered classics to berry-forward creations and pastries.

If you find yourself strolling down Main Street U.S.A. or exploring Disney Springs, keep an eye out for treats that look almost too pretty to eat.

At Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, the Valentine’s Brownie at Gasparilla Island Grill delivers rich, fudgy decadence, perfect for sharing… or not.

Over at Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, romance gets a New Orleans twist with the Berry In Love Beignets from Scat Cat’s Club Café. Expect pillowy beignets dusted with sweetness and bursting with berry flavor.

For those who adore classic patisserie, the Raspberry Macaron Heart at BoardWalk Deli and Carousel Coffee is practically a love letter in dessert form, elegant, colorful, and ideal for an afternoon pick-me-up.

Disney Springs is once again a destination for dessert devotees this Valentine’s season. The Ganachery raises the bar with several must-try offerings, including the playful Valentine Minnie Mouse Chocolate Piñata, the handheld Strawberry Ganache Pop, and the indulgent Chocolate Strawberry Bar Box, all excellent options if you’re looking for a gift that tastes as good as it looks.

Meanwhile, Amorette’s Patisserie continues its tradition of edible artistry with the Be Mine Éclair and the stunning Valentine’s Entremet, combining refined flavors with showstopping presentation.

Cool things down with the Valentine’s Morello Cherry Sundae from Swirls on the Water, a refreshing balance of tart cherry and creamy sweetness that’s perfect for a Florida afternoon.

And inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Woody’s Lunch Box joins the celebration with a Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Lunch Box Tart, giving the nostalgic snack a romantic makeover.

Love is also on the menu across the West Coast. At The Tropical Hideaway, the Dole Whip Strawberry Sundae offers a fruity twist on the fan-favorite frozen treat, light, refreshing, and totally Instagram-worthy.

Over in Tomorrowland, the Valentine-Themed Alien Macaron at Alien Pizza Planet brings an out-of-this-world level of cuteness that Pixar fans won’t want to miss.

And for something rich and comforting, head to Red Rose Tavern for the Red Velvet Stuff, a decadent dessert that feels tailor-made for the season of love. It’s Delicious! Don’t believe me? Ask the dishes!

Like any great romance, these desserts are fleeting. Available for a limited time starting February 1, they’re the perfect excuse to plan a park visit, schedule a dessert crawl, or surprise someone special. After all, few things say “I love you” quite like a Disney-made sweet.

