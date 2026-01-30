Love at First Bite: Valentine’s Treats Arrive at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Limited-time sweets debut February 1 across both coasts.

Cupid just sprinkled a little extra pixie dust across the Disney Parks. If you’re planning a romantic park date, a Galentine’s getaway, or simply treating yourself, this year’s lineup of Valentine’s sweets proves that love isn’t just in the air, it’s on the menu.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning February 1, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will debut a tempting collection of limited-time desserts designed to delight every kind of sweet tooth. From chocolate-covered classics to berry-forward creations and pastries.
  • If you find yourself strolling down Main Street U.S.A. or exploring Disney Springs, keep an eye out for treats that look almost too pretty to eat.

  • At Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, the Valentine’s Brownie at Gasparilla Island Grill delivers rich, fudgy decadence, perfect for sharing… or not.

  • Over at Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, romance gets a New Orleans twist with the Berry In Love Beignets from Scat Cat’s Club Café. Expect pillowy beignets dusted with sweetness and bursting with berry flavor.

  • For those who adore classic patisserie, the Raspberry Macaron Heart at BoardWalk Deli and Carousel Coffee is practically a love letter in dessert form, elegant, colorful, and ideal for an afternoon pick-me-up.

  • Disney Springs is once again a destination for dessert devotees this Valentine’s season. The Ganachery raises the bar with several must-try offerings, including the playful Valentine Minnie Mouse Chocolate Piñata, the handheld Strawberry Ganache Pop, and the indulgent Chocolate Strawberry Bar Box, all excellent options if you’re looking for a gift that tastes as good as it looks.

  • Meanwhile, Amorette’s Patisserie continues its tradition of edible artistry with the Be Mine Éclair and the stunning Valentine’s Entremet, combining refined flavors with showstopping presentation.

  • Cool things down with the Valentine’s Morello Cherry Sundae from Swirls on the Water, a refreshing balance of tart cherry and creamy sweetness that’s perfect for a Florida afternoon.

  • And inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Woody’s Lunch Box joins the celebration with a Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Lunch Box Tart, giving the nostalgic snack a romantic makeover.

  • Love is also on the menu across the West Coast. At The Tropical Hideaway, the Dole Whip Strawberry Sundae offers a fruity twist on the fan-favorite frozen treat, light, refreshing, and totally Instagram-worthy.

  • Over in Tomorrowland, the Valentine-Themed Alien Macaron at Alien Pizza Planet brings an out-of-this-world level of cuteness that Pixar fans won’t want to miss.

  • And for something rich and comforting, head to Red Rose Tavern for the Red Velvet Stuff, a decadent dessert that feels tailor-made for the season of love. It’s Delicious! Don’t believe me? Ask the dishes!
  • Like any great romance, these desserts are fleeting. Available for a limited time starting February 1, they’re the perfect excuse to plan a park visit, schedule a dessert crawl, or surprise someone special. After all, few things say “I love you” quite like a Disney-made sweet.

