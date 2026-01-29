Figment's College Buddy: Popular EPCOT Festival Dish Created by Disney College Program Alum

One of those social media-grabbing and eye-catching desserts that guests can pick up at this year's EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is also a testament to the Disney College Program, having been created by an alum.

What’s Happening:

One of the signature dishes of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts was created by an alum of the Disney College Program.

And we don’t mean that they have cooked it behind the scenes and served it up to the guests at the festival, that would be too obvious, right? This pastry chef, just three years out of college, has already had a dream come true as she created the menu item, which is now featured as a main dish during the festival.

Sam, now a full time Cast Member in the Pastry department, showcased her newest creation - the Figment Fantasy Cake - which can now be found in Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey. She explained, “Everyone loves Figment, so I imagined what kind of food item he would make or want to eat. I associate Figment with a lot of colors, swirls, and shapes, so I created a traditional Swiss roll made of purple sponge cake filled with strawberry whipped cream topped with a white chocolate ganache, orange icing, and white chocolate Figment wings.”

Her interest in the culinary world began in high school, enrolling in a technical program and giving students real-world experience in full-service catering kitchens. She also participated and won numerous baking competitions.

She joined Disney in 2023 on the Disney College Program, working at Disney’s Animal Kingdom after earning her degree in Pastry and Business Management from the Culinary Institute of America.

Sam shared, “The Disney College Program also offered the flexibility and opportunity to shadow other food and beverage locations. I was surprised by the vast variety of experiences, locations, and products that Disney offers. I gained experience everywhere from breakfast pastries to fine dining!”

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is taking place now through February 23 at Walt Disney World.

Alumni Haul:

Since 1981, the Disney College Program (also referred to as the Walt Disney World College Program) lets students (and recent grads) come live, work, and learn at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

While Sam might be garnering some attention for her Figment cake, many full-timers and management across Walt Disney World are all alumni of the program.

With programs in the Fall and Spring (often with extended versions that roll into the summer), the opportunity for students to spend a solid chunk of a year working (and playing) at the resort is usually seized upon by students who are Disney fans or those might want to know about how a massive operation like Disney works.

Now, participants (often called “CPs”) live and learn in the Flamingo Crossings Village, where they have opportunities to hear from guest speakers and take classes in resume building and other essential skills.

CPs are also now an essential part of the workforce at Walt Disney World, which happens to be the largest single-site employer in the country, with over 80,000 cast members.



