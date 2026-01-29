Photos: Harambe Market Gets Ready to Welcome Back Guests with New Menu

Harambe Market is getting ready to reopen soon, after a refurbishment that saw many behind-the-scenes changes as the location gets ready to welcome a new menu featuring some relocated favorites from the about-to-close Restaurantosaurus in Dinoland U.S.A.

At this time, the Market area itself is open to see, with tables also available to sit at in the area, perhaps watching the Wildlife Express train go by. However, the actual food windows are still closed. According to posted operating hours on the official Walt Disney World Website, it does not appear these kiosks will be open until February 5.

Once the windows reopen again, the menu here will be decidedly different than it once was, offering more basic fare like cheeseburgers, fries, and chicken strips as opposed to the Curry Dogs, various rice bowls, pitas, and other more exotic offerings once served up here.

For more information about the changes to the menu at Harambe Market, check out our post as the official Walt Disney World website updated everything with their new information. The big reason for the changes though really stems from the closure of Dinoland U.S.A., the rest of which is getting ready to close in the coming days to make way for the new Tropical Americas area of the park, set to feature a new attraction based on Encanto, and Dinosaur being replaced by an Indiana Jones-themed experience.

The new area will also feature a new eatery, likely featuring menu items that will fit in with the theme of the area - which likely means that it won’t be burgers and fries. So, for the time being, Harambe Market is the place to find those culinary options.

