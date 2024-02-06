Grand Marshal Michael James Scott Leads Magic Kingdom Parade

A special guest Grand Marshal at the Magic Kingdom today helped Disney continue to “Celebrate Soulfully”.
What’s Happening:
- Michael James Scott, Broadway’s Genie in Aladdin, in a sequined bomber jacket took to Main Street U.S.A. this afternoon as the special guest Grand Marshal.
- Scott was there as a part of Disney’s “Celebrate Soulfully” initiative for Black History Month.
- Prior to the parade, he was being filmed by a camera crew for seemingly more content for the “Celebrate Soulfully” celebration.
