Frigid Fun: Temps to Drop Below Freezing at Walt Disney World this Weekend

Frostbite is a risk this weekend, so make sure you bundle up!

For those heading to the Most Magical Place on Earth this weekend will need to bundle up as unprecedented wind chills will make for a frigid family vacation.

Very rarely does one have to worry about bundling up in Florida, but guests visiting Walt Disney World this weekend will need to be prepared for some chilly days at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Shared by the National Weather Service Melbourne on X, the weekend is under an extreme cold watch, with windchills in the single digits.

Especially for those looking to ride DINOSAUR one last time before it goes extinct, it's best to bundle up when heading to the parks.

The Weather Forecast includes potential lows of 20 to 28 degrees, with windchills as low as 7-18 degrees.

The below freezing temperatures offer a rare risk of frostbite in the state, meaning gloves, hats, and scarves are highly recommended.

Saturday, especially, is expected to have strong winds, with sustained winds blowing at 20-30 MPH with gusts blowing as fast as 50 MPH.

If you need to brave the cold for a little magic, no one will blame you, but make sure you take necessary precautions when braving the below freezing temps.

Speaking of DINOSAUR:

Opening as the park’s premiere thrill ride, DINOSAUR (formerly known as Countdown to Extinction) is a clone of Indiana Jones Adventure with a unique storyline and theme.

One of Disney’s most terrifying and thrilling attractions, the EMV ride is one of the last remaining fossils of Dinoland U.S.A. as the park begins the area’s transformation into the Tropical Americas.

While initially seen as inferior to the original Disneyland attraction, DINOSAUR has built a massive following for its 90s charm and original story.

Unfortunately, this weekend marks the last for the attraction ahead of its retheme to Indiana Jones.

Set to have its own original story in a Mayan temple, the reimagined DINOSAUR will ditch the science themes for a more adventurous experience.

Don’t miss out on riding one last time before DINOSAUR goes extinct.

