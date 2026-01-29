Photos: Minor Work Taking Place on Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Minor work is now taking place at Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom, while the attraction continues to operate.

Expedition Everest is about to do a lot more heavy lifting at Disney's Animal Kingdom with the imminent closure of DINOSAUR. To get the attraction looking and running its best, some minor work is now taking place alongside the station area. As you can see in the images below, tarps are covering the view towards the mountain from both the load and unload stations, while work of some sort takes place behind them.

