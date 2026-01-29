Photos: Minor Work Taking Place on Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom
The attraction remains open during the work.
Minor work is now taking place at Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom, while the attraction continues to operate.
Expedition Everest is about to do a lot more heavy lifting at Disney's Animal Kingdom with the imminent closure of DINOSAUR. To get the attraction looking and running its best, some minor work is now taking place alongside the station area. As you can see in the images below, tarps are covering the view towards the mountain from both the load and unload stations, while work of some sort takes place behind them.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Mere days away the closure of DinoLand USA, vertical construction continues to blaze ahead on the new Encanto attraction, part of Tropical Americas.
- Harambe Market is getting ready to reopen at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, with some extensive changes to their menu.
- This week, Walt Disney World held its annual Service Celebration, honoring cast members and Disney employees who are celebrating milestone service anniversaries of 10 years or more.
- Create, sparkle, repeat! A Disney Princess themed Little Words Project pop-up is coming soon to Disney Springs' Marketplace Co-Op.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com