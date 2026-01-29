101 Year Old WWII Vet Celebrates Birthday at Walt Disney World
Of course everyone got to see the Birthday Boy in the Flag Retreat ceremony!
Walt Disney World honored a very special World War II Veteran over the weekend, who was at the park celebrating his 101st birthday.
What’s Happening:
- Back on Sunday, January 25, 2026, Walt Disney World celebrated World War II Veteran Herbert Maneloveg’s 101st birthday at the Magic Kingdom Park.
- Maneloveg served as a Private in the U.S. Army’s 106th Infantry Division during the Battle of the Bulge, where he was wounded and later received the Purple Heart for injuries sustained there.
- Herb and his family started their day at the park with a trip down Main Street U.S.A. They also watched the Festival of Fantasy Parade before he participated in the park’s storied Flag Retreat Ceremony, which made his birthday a monumental celebration.
- Disney has long-honored U.S. military service throughout the company’s more than 100-year history. Since 1955 at Disneyland and 1971 at Magic Kingdom, daily flag ceremonies have honored U.S. veterans and service members.
- Each day, a guest is chosen at Magic Kingdom to serve as “U.S. Armed Forces Representative of the Day” during the sunset ceremony.
- It's another way that the Walt Disney Company recognizes and honors the brave men and women who have served our country both inside the company and in the communities.
- As America commemorates its 250th anniversary, Disney is sure to be sharing more of the remarkable stories and enduring legacies of U.S. service members, veterans, and their families.
What They’re Saying:
- Herb Maneloveg: “It’s a wish that is better than any wish I’ve ever had. To me, the important thing is family and they are here. It’s all I could ask for.”
- Herb’s Daughter, Susan: “My father is a great guy, he was a serviceman, but he was also a great father, husband, and grandfather. Thanks to Disney and how they honored him. The parade was great, he got attention from everybody, which is so sweet.”
250 and Counting:
- While a lot of the attention was on Herb during the timeless Flag Retreat ceremony, something that honors veterans and active military members each day at the park, Disney has more planned to mark the 250th anniversary of America this year.
- Veterans Day of 2025 kicked off a company-wide celebration commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States, all leading up to July 4th, 2026.
- A new experience is coming to Soarin’ at Disney California Adventure and EPCOT that will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.
- Special programming across the various networks and platforms owned by Disney was also announced, with new content from National Geographic, ABC News, ESPN, and more, including a “50 States in 50 Weeks” initiative on Good Morning America.
- Disneyland and Walt Disney World, will host special fireworks over July 4th weekend next year, which will also be broadcast across Disney’s linear networks and streaming platforms.
